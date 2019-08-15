﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  'All 24 Indian Crew Members Aboard Seized Iranian Tanker Released, Free To Return,' Says External Affairs MoS

'All 24 Indian Crew Members Aboard Seized Iranian Tanker Released, Free To Return,' Says External Affairs MoS

Grace 1, an Iranian vessel, was detained by British Marines and Gibraltar authorities on July 4, on the suspicion of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'All 24 Indian Crew Members Aboard Seized Iranian Tanker Released, Free To Return,' Says External Affairs MoS
representational image
file
'All 24 Indian Crew Members Aboard Seized Iranian Tanker Released, Free To Return,' Says External Affairs MoS
outlookindia.com
2019-08-15T21:16:54+0530

All 24 Indian crew members on board the seized Iranian ship 'Grace 1' have been released by Gibraltar authorities and are free to return to India, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Grace 1, an Iranian vessel, was detained by British Marines and Gibraltar authorities on July 4, on the suspicion of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria.

The Gibraltar authorities had said the vessel is loaded to capacity with crude oil enroute to Syria, in breach of European Union (EU) sanctions.

The maritime seizure had led to an international uproar and deepened tensions in the Persian Gulf.

(ANI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Iran Ferry (Passenger Ship/ Cargo / Tankers/ Fishing) International
Next Story : West Indies Vs India: Enough Of Babysitting! Rishabh Pant Faces Wrath After Golden Duck In 3rd ODI
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters