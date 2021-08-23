August 23, 2021
The German military has said that broke out at the Kabul airport between Afghan security forces and "unknown attackers".

Associated Press (AP) 23 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:50 am
Afghan soldier killed in Kabul airport attack | Image for representation
AP/PTI
The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport's north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”

The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.

There was no further information and it wasn't known who the attackers were. The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeters of the Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within.

Monday's incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport on Sunday, the British military said. Thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover.

Kabul Airlift Is Accelerating But Still Hampered By Chaos

