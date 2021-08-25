Afghan Citizens Evacuated To Italy Will Be Vaccinated

August 25, 2021
Right after they arrive in Italy, evacuees are issued humanitarian visas and are tested for COVID-19.

August 25, 2021
They will receive vaccination at various locations around the country.
Representational image
Italy will offer Afghan citizens evacuated to Italy from their homeland the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Premier Mario Draghi’s office said Tuesday he has asked the Italian army general in charge of the national vaccination program to work out a plan so evacuees of recent days can receive the vaccine.

If they want a vaccine they will receive them at locations around the country.

Right after they arrive in Italy, evacuees are issued humanitarian visas and are tested for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Italian ministers told lawmakers that 2,659 Afghans have already reached Italy, and nearly 1,100 more were at Kabul airport awaiting Italian flights.

