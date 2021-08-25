Afghan Citizens Evacuated To Italy Will Be Vaccinated

Italy will offer Afghan citizens evacuated to Italy from their homeland the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Premier Mario Draghi’s office said Tuesday he has asked the Italian army general in charge of the national vaccination program to work out a plan so evacuees of recent days can receive the vaccine.

If they want a vaccine they will receive them at locations around the country.

Right after they arrive in Italy, evacuees are issued humanitarian visas and are tested for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Italian ministers told lawmakers that 2,659 Afghans have already reached Italy, and nearly 1,100 more were at Kabul airport awaiting Italian flights.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine