Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Britney Spears Is 'Considering Venues' For Her Wedding With Fiancé Sam Asghari

A week after being released from her 13-year conservatorship, the 39-year-old singer has begun to plan her wedding, according to a source.

According To A Source, Britney Spears Is 'Considering Venues' For Her Wedding With Fiancé Sam Asghari. | Instagram

2021-11-19T15:23:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 3:23 pm

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are planning their future together.

A week after being released from her 13-year conservatorship, the 39-year-old singer has begun planning her wedding. "Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues," a source claims.

After more than four years of dating, the pair confirmed their engagement in September.

Asghari proposed on Sept. 12, just five days after Jamie Spears, the singer's father, filed a petition to remove her 13-year conservatorship. (On September 29, Jamie, 69, was removed as conservator of his daughter's inheritance.)

According to the source she "wants to get married as soon as possible". "It will be a small wedding."

Spears announced her engagement on Instagram, flaunting her new bling, which Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen claims was crafted by Roman Malayev, the founder of Forever Diamonds in New York City.

After meeting on the shooting of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, the two became romantically involved. On social media last week, Asghari welcomed the termination of Spears' conservatorship. The actor-fitness enthusiast posted an image of the words "Freedom" on his Instagram account shortly after Los Angeles County judge Brenda Penny revoked the conservatorship.

Spears' wish to exit her conservatorship has always been supported by Asghari. He posted on his Instagram Story after her father was banned from his job as her estate conservator in September after she fought for months to have him removed "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!"

Spears accused her father of abuse and claimed that she was being blocked from doing things she wanted to do, such as getting married and having more children, in a shocking June hearing, which marked the first time she spoke out publicly against her conservatorship.

With PTI Inputs

Britney Spears Los Angeles Weddings Conservatorship International Art & Entertainment
