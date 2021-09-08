September 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Abortion Not A Crime: Mexico Supreme Court Passes Landmark Judgment

Abortion Not A Crime: Mexico Supreme Court Passes Landmark Judgment

Only four states — Mexico City, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Hidalgo — now allow abortion in most circumstances. The other 28 states penalize abortion with some exceptions.

Associated Press (AP) 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:59 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Abortion Not A Crime: Mexico Supreme Court Passes Landmark Judgment
Abortion Not A Crime: Mexico Supreme Court Passes Landmark Judgment
outlookindia.com
2021-09-08T08:59:55+05:30

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act.

The decision will immediately only affect the northern border state, but it establishes “obligatory criteria for all of the country's judges,” compelling them to act the same way in similar cases, said court President Arturo Zaldívar.

Only four states — Mexico City, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Hidalgo — now allow abortion in most circumstances. The other 28 states penalize abortion with some exceptions.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled in favour of women who had been imprisoned or had their rights violated for abortions. But Rebecca Ramos, director of the nongovernmental reproductive rights group GIRE, said this is the first time the justices have debated the fundamental question: Should abortion be considered a crime or not.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Taliban Announces Caretaker Cabinet With Mullah Hasan Akhund As Interim Prime Minister

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos