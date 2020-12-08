90-Year-Old Woman In UK The First Patient To Be Administered Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine

UK began its mass Covid-19 vaccination programme on Tuesday, with a 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland becoming the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt very “privileged" to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry.

Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine outside trial conditions, the BBC reported.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got the green light from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week. The National Health Service said its workers have been working around the clock to manage the large-scale logistical challenge of administering the vaccine.

