6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Croatia; Buildings Damaged

A strong earthquake struck Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude was recorded at 46 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even taking down entire buildings.

The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday.

The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was so hard-hit by the Monday quake, that the debris of a collapsed building fell on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia and Bosnia.

