6.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Indonesia

The epicentre was located at 234 km west of Saumlaki on Maluku province and occurred at the depth of 197 km in the Banda Sea in eastern Indonesia.

Associated Press (AP) 01 November 2020
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia today, says the geophysics and climatology agency. A tsunami warning was not issued initially as the earthquake didn't have the potential to generate giant waves, say agency officials.

The earthquake struck at 4:43 pm AEDT on Sunday, but no casualty or damage was reported. The epicentre was located at 234 km west of Saumlaki on Maluku province and the depth at 197 km in the Banda Sea in Indonesia.

 (More details awaited)

Associated Press (AP) Indonesia Earthquake International

