July 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Japan: 2 Dead, 20 Missing As Mudslide Wreaks Havoc In Atami

Japan: 2 Dead, 20 Missing As Mudslide Wreaks Havoc In Atami

Atami is a small seaside town in Shizuoka prefecture, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo. Izusan, the area affected by the mudslide, is home to hot springs, residential neighbourhoods, shopping lanes, and a notable temple.

Associated Press (AP) 04 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:54 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Japan: 2 Dead, 20 Missing As Mudslide Wreaks Havoc In Atami
Rescuers work as they conduct a search operation at the site of a mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, Sunday, July 4, 2021.
(Kyodo News via AP)
Japan: 2 Dead, 20 Missing As Mudslide Wreaks Havoc In Atami
outlookindia.com
2021-07-04T11:54:44+05:30
Also read

A gush of mud that swept away homes and cars in a resort town southwest of Tokyo left at least two people dead and about 20 missings, officials said Sunday.

Ten people were rescued and as many as 80 homes buried in Atami, where hundreds of firefighters, military troops, and three coast guard ships worked from daybreak Saturday to try to reach those believed to be trapped or carried away by the mudslide.

The deluge crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago. Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video. Witnesses said they heard a giant roar and then watched helplessly as homes got gobbled up by the muddy waves.

 

 The two people confirmed dead, both women, had been swept to the sea and were found by the coast guard, said Tatsushi Ueda, a Shizuoka prefecture official in charge of disaster prevention.

Of the 10 who were rescued, one suffered minor injuries. In Atami, 121 people had been evacuated, said Ueda.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set up a task force for the rescue effort.

Atami is a quaint seaside resort area in Shizuoka prefecture, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo. The area that was hit by the mudslide, Izusan, includes hot springs, residential areas, shopping streets, and a famous shrine.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tropical Storm Elsa Leaves Three Dead As It Hurtles Towards Cuba

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Tokyo Landslide International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos