October 21, 2020
11 Women Killed In Stempede Near Pak Consulate In Afghanistan

Another 13 people, mostly women, were injured at the soccer stadium in the eastern Nangarhar province, where they were trying to get visas to enter neighbouring Pakistan.

Associated Press (AP) 21 October 2020
At least 11 women were trampled to death when a stampede broke out in Afghanistan today
2020-10-21T13:56:12+05:30

At least 11 women were trampled to death when a stampede broke out Wednesday among thousands of Afghans waiting in a soccer stadium to get visas to leave the country, officials said.

Gov. Attaullah Khogyani said another 13 people, mostly women, were injured at the stadium in the eastern Nangarhar province, where they were trying to get visas to enter neighbouring Pakistan.

He said most of those who died were elderly people from across Afghanistan.

In a separate incident, at least 34 Afghan police were killed in an ambush by Taliban militants in northern Afghanistan, according to a local hospital official.

Rahim Bakhish Danish, the director of the main hospital in the Takhar province, confirmed receiving 34 bodies and said another eight security forces were wounded.

An Afghan security official said the forces were in a convoy that was ambushed.

The official, who was not authorised to brief media on the event and so spoke on condition of anonymity, said several police Humvees were set ablaze.

