'Won't Work With Any Proven Offenders': Akshay Kumar Cancels Shoot For Sajid Khan's <em>Housefull 4</em>

Asserting that he will not work with those who are "proven offenders", actor Akshay Kumar on Friday said that he has requested producers of "Housefull 4" to halt the film's shoot.

"Housefull 4" is being directed by Sajid Khan and features actor Nana Patekar, who have been accused of sexual harassment.

Stringent action should be taken against the offenders, Kumar said in a brief statement posted on Twitter.

"I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation," he wrote.

"This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," the 51-year-old actor added.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan alos announced his departure from "Housefull 4" on Friday in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against him by two women.

In a post on Twitter, Sajid said he was taking the "moral responsibility" to step down till he can allay the allegations.

"In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth.. Request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out," he said.

His departure comes following sexual harassment allegations made by actor Saloni Chopra and a journalist.

