22 May 2018 Last Updated at 2:52 pm National

Women Shouldn't Wear Revealing Clothes, Rapes Would Continue Till Obscenity Isn't Put A Check On: SP Leader Ramashankar Vidyarthi

Outlook Web Bureau
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramashankar Vidyarthi has stirred up a controversial saying that women should avoid wearing revealing clothes to avoid rapes.

"Men and women are built differently so they should dress up accordingly. They should dress in such a way as to not appear obscene. Rapes would continue till obscenity isn't put a check on," he told reporters here on Monday.

He further blamed mobiles for increasing rapes in the country.

"We would need to check the usage of mobile phones by minors," he said.

This is not the first instance when a minister made an absurd statement like this. Earlier, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Bhupendra Singh had drawn flak for saying that cases of child rape and molestation are on rise because of porn.

Earlier, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar Vinay Bihari had said that mobile phones and non-vegetarian food are reasons for a surge in rape cases.

ANI

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Violence Against Women Women Rape Clothes & Dressing National Reportage

