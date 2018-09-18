Women Should Stand Up For Their Own Rights, Says Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone’s journey from being an adult star to a Bollywood actress has had her face several hardships throughout her career. As she fought and faced these difficulties, she believes women should stand up for their rights.

"Women should speak up for themselves. They should say whatever they feel and do whatever they want to do,” says Sunny Leone aka Karanjit Kaur.



"Every girl should pursue their passion and follow their dreams. And these small choices will strenghthen our women and will make them more confident," the Jism 2 actress told media, who was present at Madame Tussauds on Tuesday to unveil her wax statue.

"In homes, women must feel free to express what they want to. If they don't want to wash dishes, they can confidently ask husbands to wash the dishes.,” she considers a change in oneself will bring about a change in the society. And further adds, “Making small choices will change the status of women in our country and I believe it should happen in homes first.”



Sunny's wax figure has been made with the aroma of her signature perfume and was hand crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs, taken during the sitting session with her.



“I am very happy and completely in awe of my statue. So many people have worked for a long time to get my wax figure in correct shape. I really appreciate the hardwork. It is an amazing feeling. I am glad to be chosen for this incredible honour."

