The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 May 2018 Last Updated at 2:04 pm National

Women Should Hold Swords In Their Hands Like Ma Kali For Protection: Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Outlook Web Bureau
Women Should Hold Swords In Their Hands Like Ma Kali For Protection: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
File Photo
Women Should Hold Swords In Their Hands Like Ma Kali For Protection: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
outlookindia.com
2018-05-10T14:06:21+0530

Union Minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo has urged women to hold swords in their hands like Ma Kali for protection from anti-social elements.

He said, "Ma Kali also had a sword or a Kharg in her hand, but does she use it? You also hold a sword in your hand, which will be enough to scare away the anti-social elements. You would not even need to use it."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister was addressing a public meeting in the Kankasa area of West Burdwan District when he offered this suggestion to the women of the place.

He said that people of the area should fight for their own rights and vote for themselves even if the anti-social elements tried to threaten them.

"If only a few of you can vote for yourselves, you will see development like that in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and other states," he added

He further said, "I am not trying to instigate, I am talking about 'nari-shakti'."

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Babul Supriyo West Bengal Women Cabinet & Council of Ministers National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Nehru Did Meet Jailed Bhagat Singh, Modi Got Facts Wrong, Says Historian
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters