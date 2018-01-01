Women Molested Again In Bengaluru During New Year Celebrations? Police Say No Complaints Received

A man in Bengaluru has alleged that a crowd sexually harassed several women celebrating New Year's Eve in the city as soon as the clock board at the Brigade Road Circle started counting down the last few seconds of 2017, almost a repeat of last year's sexual harassment incidents in the city.

The man, whose wife was apparently one the victims, told India Today that the crowd was trying to pull the women's pants and put their hands inside their clothes.

"The moment the countdown started the crowd over there (Brigade Road circle) intentionally started falling on girls...They were trying to pull the women's pants and put their hands inside their clothes, he told India Today.

The Bengaluru Police, however, have denied reports of alleged molestation incidents at Brigade Road junction on New Year's Eve. Earlier, there were also reports that a woman was seen crying at the place. Reports did not show complaint or First Information Report (FIR) copy alleging that a girl had been molested.

T Suneel Kumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said: "There have been no cases of molestation, 1300 traffic violators were booked."

Brigade and MG Road is a hot spot for youngsters who come here from across the city to celebrate the New Year's Eve. But more than all that, it was to be a part of the free-for-all celebrations that take place.

On December 31, 2016, reports of mass molestation at the Brigade Road area shocked the nation.

According to reports, the Bengaluru police this year had arranged a tight security following the molestation cases that were registered last year.