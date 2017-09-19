The Website
19 September 2017 National

Woman Set Ablaze By In-Laws For Failing To Secure MBBS Seat, Allege Kin

Family members of the woman, identified as Harika, alleged that she was burnt to death by her software engineer husband Rushi Kumar.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
2017-09-19T13:52:07+0530

Police are probing murder motives in the death of a 25-year-old woman in Nagole area of Hyderabad after family members alleged she was burned to death by in-laws for failing to secure MBBS admission.

NDTV reported that family members of the woman, identified as Harika, alleged that she was burnt to death by her software engineer husband Rushi Kumar.

Speaking to the news channel, ACP (LB Nagar division) Venugopala Rao said,"Harika's husband claims she committed suicide, but after we visited the scene, it appears to be a murder. We suspect that the man killed his wife."

Rao said the exact cause of Harika's death, whether she was first throttled to death or set ablaze, will be known only after postmortem.

Harika's family members alleged that she had been killed by her husband.

"Harika and Rushi were married for two years. He had been harassing her frequently as she did not secure a MBBS seat, though she got (admission in) BDS this year. He also harassed her demanding more dowry...It is a planned murder," Harika's mother and sister alleged.

Following a complaint, Rushi and his parents were arrested on charge of dowry harassment, a police official said. A probe is currently underway.

(With PTI inputs)

 

