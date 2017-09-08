Woman Pushed Out Of Local Train In Maharashtra After She Refuses To Give Money, Sustains Severe Injuries

A 19-year-old woman sustained severe injuries when an unidentified man pushed her out of a moving suburban train at Virar Railway Station in neighbouring Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The woman was travelling in the women's coach of the local train running on the Western Line to go to her home in Nala Sopara area in Palghar at around 9.15pm on Thursday , inspector RB Bhosale of Vasai Road railway station said.

While she was alone in the coach, the man got in and asked for some money. When the woman expressed her inability to give him the money, he allegedly pushed her out of the train. The man then jumped out of the train onto the platform and ran away, he said.

Some persons present on the platform took the injured woman to a private hospital in Virar where she was undergoing treatment, police said.

The railway police registered an offence under IPC sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) against the unidentified person.

The police have launched a manhunt for the man, said Vasai division's Assistant Commissioner of Police B P Tawde, who is supervising the investigation in the case.

