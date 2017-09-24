Woman Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Reward Arrested In Chhattisgarh

The police have arrested a woman Naxal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, an official said.



A team of police personnel yesterday apprehended the cadre, identified as Santila Salaam (28), near Marda village under Koyalibeda police station area, he said.



Based on specific inputs, the team was out on a search operation in the forest of Koyalibeda, located around 200 kms from here, the police official told PTI.



While the police personnel were cordoning off a forested patch near Marda, they nabbed the Naxalite and recovered a muzzle loading gun from her, he said.



Salaam was active as a member of the Panidobir LOS (local organisation squad) which operates under Rowghat area committee of the Maoists, he said.



She was wanted in 22 Naxal-related incidents, including attacks on police parties and triggering blasts, in Koyalibeda area, the official said.



She was allegedly involved in the attack on a team of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Koyalibeda in June 2011 when two of its personnel were killed, and also in the killing of a villager in Jiramtarai in 2010, he said.

