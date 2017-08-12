The Website
12 August 2017 National

Woman Killed After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Kashmir's Poonch District

The 40-year-old victim has been identified as Ruqia Bi.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: ANI Photos
2017-08-12T10:08:49+0530

A 40-year-old woman was killed in firing by the Pakistani army at border villages and Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today, officials said.

"The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0515 hours in Poonch sector along the LoC," a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army personnel guarding the border posts retaliated strongly and effectively.

The exchange of fire stopped at 0645 hours, he said.

Around 0520 hours, mortar shells fired from across the border exploded near the house of Mohd. Shabir at Gohlad Kalran village, killing his wife Raqia Bi, a police officer said.

On August 8, the Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, killing Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra (21).

Till August 1 this year, there have been 285 instances of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces. In 2016, the number was significantly less at 228.

