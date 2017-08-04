The Website
04 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:41 pm National

Woman Hockey Player Allegedly Commits Suicide By Jumping Before Train In Haryana

Outlook Web Bureau
Jyoti Gupta, a 20-year-old Hockey player who represented India at international events, was found dead on railway tracks in Haryana's Rewari district on Wednesday evening in an apparent case of suicide. 

According to the police, Gupta allegedly committed suicide around 8:30 pm based on the information given by the  driver of Chandigarh-Jaipur Intercity Express who said that the victim suddenly came before the train, reported The Times of India.

Quoting sources, the TOI report says that around 7 pm on Wednesday Jyoti had spoken to her family to inform them that she was running late because her bus had stopped. When Jyoti's mother called her again around 10:30 pm, a GRP official received the call and informed her about the unfortunate incident.

According to report by The Indian Express, Jyoti had reresented India at the South Asian Games in 2016 as well as in  the Five-Nation international Junior hockey tournament played in Valencia, Spain, in 2016 

Earlier in May, she was also part of the team in  the All India Universities team in the Senior National Hockey Championships (A Division) at Rohtak.

 

Outlook Web Bureau Rohtak Sports Suicides National News Analysis
