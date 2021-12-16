Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Woman Health Worker Tests Positive For Omicron Variant Of Coronavirus In Gujarat Raising

Earlier, a 42-year-old businessman from Surat, a 72-year-old NRI from Jamnagar along with his wife and his brother-in-law have been found positive for the Omicron variant.

Woman Health Worker Tests Positive For Omicron Variant Of Coronavirus In Gujarat Raising
Woman Health Worker Tests Positive For Omicron Variant Of Coronavirus In Gujarat Raising | PTI

Trending

Woman Health Worker Tests Positive For Omicron Variant Of Coronavirus In Gujarat Raising
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T18:26:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 6:26 pm

Gujarat receives its 5th Omicron case as a 41-year-old woman health worker was found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus at a village in Vijapur tehsil of Mehsana district.

"The woman serves as an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA). She does not have any history of foreign travel, but she recently came in contact with her relatives who had arrived from Zimbabwe, one of the 'at risk' countries," Chief District Health Officer Dr Vishnubhai Patel said. She is currently undergoing treatment in an isolation ward created in a government hospital at Vadnagar town of Mehsana and her condition is stable, he said.

"The woman recently lost her husband to cancer. To attend the condolence meet, her husband's elder brother and his wife came from Zimbabwe last month. Both of them tested negative for COVID-19 in all the three tests conducted on them," Patel added.

Related Stories

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

But the authorities decided to carry out contact tracing as a precautionary measure and the woman was found positive for coronavirus on December 10, following which her samples were sent to the Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) for genome sequencing, the official said.

"The woman's genome sequencing on Thursday established that she is infected with the Omicron strain. Her mother-in-law and another relative, who came in her contact, also tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We have sent their samples to GBRC to know if they are also infected with this variant," Patel said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

This is the fifth case of Omicron infection in Gujarat so far.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Gujarat Omicron variant Covid 19 omicron spread India Coronavirus New Strain
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Koushik Paul / Superb knocks from David Warner (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (95*) help Australia dominate Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Get highlights of AUS v ENG second Test.

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Advertisement