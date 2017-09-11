The Website
﻿
11 September 2017

Woman Gangraped, Glass Bottle Inserted Into Her Private Parts In West Bengal's Birbhum

All of them were in an inebriated state.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image/PTI
outlookindia.com
2017-09-11T14:50:53+0530

A woman was allegedly gangraped in West Bengal's Birbhum district and a glass bottle was inserted inside her private parts.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Monday when three men entered the woman's house around 1:30 am and allegedly raped her.

All of them were in an inebriated state.

Police officials have said that the victim's condition is critical and is being operated in a local hospital. She is not in a position to be shifted to be a bigger hospital.

The victim's 13-year-old daughter came out of her bedroom and screamed but nobody came for help, the report adds.

“After they raped me, they thrust a bottle in my private parts before leaving,” said the victim to the police. 

 On Monday morning, the woman was admitted to the hospital, more than five hours after the incident.

In the past, two rape cases in  West Bengal, had created a massive outrage. On February 5, 2012, a woman was picked up  in a car in front of a night club at Park Street in the heart of the city and gang-raped inside the moving car before she was thrown off near a road crossing.

On June 7, 2013, a 21-year-old college girl was brutally gangraped and murdered when she was returning home at Kamduni, about 50 km from Kolkata, in North 24-Parganas district after appearing for an examination at her college.

(With PTI inputs)

West Bengal Rape

