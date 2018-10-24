Woman Delivers On-Board Etihad Flight, Plane Diverted To Mumbai

An Indonesian woman delivered a baby on-board an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta on Wednesday morning, officials said here.

Following the medical emergency, the flight was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the woman was rushed to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri east and is now recuperating with her newborn baby.

The flight, EY-474, was delayed by at least two hours against its scheduled arrival of 3.05 p.m. at Jakarta due to the medical emergency, according to an official.

(IANS)





