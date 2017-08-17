Woman Delivers Baby in E-Rickshaw As UP Hospital Asks Her to Leave At Midnight

The Website
17 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:55 am National

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2017-08-17T09:56:24+0530

A pregnant woman in Saharanpur gave birth to a boy in an e-rickshaw after a hospital here allegedly asked her to leave in the middle of the nigh , the police said.

A case was lodged in Janapuri Police Station. The matter was being probed, the police added.

Munawar, who was in labour, was admitted the district woman's hospital on the night of August 14 but was later asked to leave without being examined, SP Saharanpur (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

While her husband was taking her in an e-rickshaw to another hospital, she gave birth to the boy in the vehicle. She was admitted to a private hospital later, he said.

Munawar's husband lodged a complaint with the police and demanded action against the hospital, Mishra said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh The Indian Woman National Reportage
