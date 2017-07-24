Biker Run Over By Truck After Hitting Pothole, Police Register Case Against Her
After a biker was run over by a truck while trying to avoid a pothole in Mumbai, the police have filed a case against the deceased victim for ‘negligent driving’.
36-year-old Jagruti Hogale was killed when she was thrown off her two-wheeler after hitting a pothole on a road near Mumbai and was crushed by a passing truck.
Hogale, a member of the all-women 'Bikerni' motorcycle club, was on a trip with two other bikers to Jawhar in Palghar district yesterday when the incident occurred, a police official said.
The advertising professional tried to overtake a truck on the Jawhar-Dahanu road around 9 am but her bike landed in a pothole, throwing her off.
She was then crushed under the wheels of the truck, the official said, quoting an eye witness.
The police earlier reportedly registered a case of ‘accidental death’ and detained the driver. Later however, the police also registered a case of negligent driving against her.
“She was overtaking the vehicle from the left. Prima facia it seems that she was at fault. Had she swerved on the right, she probably could have been saved,” Assistant Inspector Jaiprakash Guthe told the newspaper.
Hogale was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead before admission, Kasa police station's assistant police inspector Jaiprakash Guthe said.
The biker had earlier driven up to Khardung La in Ladakh, one of the highest motorable roads in the world, the police official said.
This is the fourth death this year caused by vehicles skidding on potholes on the Jawhar-Dahanu road, police said.
On July 4 this year, an 18-year-old boy was killed when he lost control over his motorcycle while trying to avoid a pothole at Bhiwandi Naka in the neighbouring Thane district. He fell from the vehicle and later died of head injuries.
Earlier, a 21-year-old man was killed when his two-wheeler landed in a pothole near the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai in September last year.
Popular radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa recently incurred the wrath of the Shiv Sena which controls Mumbai's civic body for a satirical song on pothole ridden-Mumbai roads during the monsoon.
With PTI Inputs
