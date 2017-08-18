The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:31 pm Society

Woman Alleges Security Manager Of Five Star Delhi Hotel Molested Her, Gets Fired

In the CCTV footage, the security manager is seen trying to undress the victim. The footage also captured another hotel staff member, who later left the room.
Outlook Web Bureau
Woman Alleges Security Manager Of Five Star Delhi Hotel Molested Her, Gets Fired
Video Grab/ Youtube
Woman Alleges Security Manager Of Five Star Delhi Hotel Molested Her, Gets Fired
outlookindia.com
2017-08-18T12:34:40+0530

A 33-year-old woman, a staff member of a five-star hotel, was allegedly molested by its security manager in Delhi's Aerocity.

The incident occurred on July 29 on victim's birthday when accused Pawan Dahiya assaulted her by calling her in a hotel room.

In the CCTV footage, the security manager is seen trying to undress the victim. The footage also captured another hotel staff member, who later left the room.

Advertisement opens in new window

The victim, who had been working in the guest section of the hotel for two years, has also alleged that Pawan was forcing her for a physical relationship.

She reported about the whole incident to the Human Resource Department, but no action has been taken against the security manager so far. 

According to a report by the NDTV, the woman was sacked from her job. 

Yesterday, when the woman reported for duty at 1 pm, she was asked by her duty manager to meet with the HR department. After a 40-minute wait, she received a termination notice. A colleague who had helped her extricate the CCTV footage was also sacked, the report added. 

(With ANI inputs) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Women Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Society Reportage
Next Story : Parrikar Allegedly Says He May Go Back To Centre If He Loses Goa By-Polls, Shiv Sena Slams CM
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters