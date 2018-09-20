With Figures Of 8/10, Shahbaz Nadeem Of Jharkhand Breaks List A Bowling World Record

With incredible figures of 8/10 against Rajastnan in the Vijay Hazare Tropy match in Chennai, Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Thursday broke a two-decade old world record forthe best bowling figures in List A cricket.

Left-armer Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8. Jharkhand eventually won the game by seven wickets.

The previous best bowling effort was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match. Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia.

"I didn't know until some people told me that I had broken the world record. It feels really good to play for the state (team) and do well and help it win matches," he told PTI reacting to his feat.

Nadeem also bagged a hat-trick in the match, dismissing M K Lomror (6), C D Bist (0) in the 20th over and T N Dhillon (1) off the first ball of the 22nd over.

"I was happy with my performance and the hat-trick made it more special. It is nice to do that," he said.

Nadeem said he was happy with the way he was bowling and felt that the stint as net bowler to the Indian batsmen at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai was helpful.

"Bowling to the batsmen in the national team helps a lot. I was able to work on my bowling. You can know where you stand when you bowl to top-quality batsmen. I am happy I got the opportunity," Nadeem added.

He joined the Jharkhand team in Chennai on September 18. About the pitch, Nadeem said it aided the spin bowlers but one had to stick to the basics.

"My idea was to bowl on the stumps and keep a good length. I knew if I bowled in the right areas, there would be purchase from the wicket. I did that and got the results. The Rajasthan team got off to a good start and were 30 for no loss in the 8th over. When I came on to bowl and in the second or third delivery I felt there is something in the wicket," he said.

The 29-year-old has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74. He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s.

He has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand in all formats including the four-day Ranji Trophy.

He was recently part of the India A team which played in England and also the home series against Australia A.

The Jharkhand spinner, however, is not fretting about an India call-up.

"Right now I am bowling well, in the right areas. I have to keep improving. Instead of think about national selection, my focus in on each and every game I play. I feel I have to do my thing and leave the rest to God," he added.

PTI