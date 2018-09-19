With Amit Shah In Town, We Can Expect All Kinds Of Power Games In Goa: Congress

The stage is set for a high drama in Goa as all eyes are on Governor Mridula Sinha’s decision on the floor test of the Manohar Parrikar government, which will be pronounced in four days.

As the Congress Tuesday claimed that it has the requisite numbers to form the government, BJP is not leaving any stones unturned to remain in power. Its central leadership has already stepped in with party President Amit Shah holding talks with the state leaders to review the situation.

The Congress legislators had met Governor Mridula Sinha on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum demanding a floor test to prove majority of the Parrikar government. The leaders also have urged the Governor not to dissolve the Assembly. Now the decision is pending with the Governor as she sought four days to revert on the matter.

Though Congress is confident of forming a government, they also expressed fears of horse trading by BJP in the coming days to prove majority in the house.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and in-charge of Goa, A Chella Kumar, said that though his party is confident of forming a government in Goa, BJP can go to any length to remain in power.

“After our meeting with the Governor, she said that she will respond in four days’ time. In the meantime, BJP can resort to any tactics to wrest power. They will use their money power and government machinery as they have done before,” he said.

In the 40 members Assembly, BJP has the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Independent MLAs.

While BJP has 14 seats, the GFP and the MGP have three each and the NCP has one. Referring to the warring camps in the BJP camp, the Congress leader said that the alliance parties extended support to BJP only because of Parrikar. He also declined to divulge details of the discussion with other parties.

“We don’t want to discuss the details but we have comfortable numbers to prove majority in the house. The alliance parties of BJP have given support to Parrikkar. Now the situation has changed,” Kumar said adding that the Congress camp is ready to name their Chief Minister, if and when a session is called.

The Congress, which is the single-largest party with 16 MLAs, also said that their legislators are intact and there is no chance of break- up within the party.

The Congress also alleged that the state administration has collapsed after Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for a pancreatic ailment.

Accusing BJP of creating a crisis in the state, Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said that BJP will try level best to be in power. “There is a complete paralysis in the state. Now that Amit Shah is in town, we can expect all kinds of power games,” he said.

Vadakkan also said that if the Governor refuses to conduct a floor test, his party will go to court to get justice. “If Governor turns down our request for floor test, we will follow the rule book and approach court,” he said.