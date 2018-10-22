'Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory' Actress Diana Sowle Dies At Age 88

"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" actress Diana Sowle passed away at the age of 88 on Friday morning, a statement from her agent said, reports thesun.co.uk.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of beloved friend, family member and actress Diana Sowle at the age of 88. Diana passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, October 19, with family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be dearly missed," the statement said.

Sowle's husband died in 2013 and lived with him in Washington DC.

She ran a free tutoring programme for underprivileged children in her hometown of Washington DC from the past 23 years.

The actress has appeared in the 1994 film "Clear and Present Danger", alongside actor Harrison Ford, and had a voice role in popular computer game "Fallout 3".

Sowle also appeared as the character Mrs Schubert in "Shear Madness", a long running non-musical play.

IANS