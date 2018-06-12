Willing To Work In Close Cooperation With Trump, Says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday said he is willing to work in close cooperation with the United States President Donald Trump.

Kim said, it will be challenging, but he's willing to do it, The Straits Times reported.

The much-awaited summit between Trump and Kim took place in Singapore today.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at a resort island of Sentosa along with their respective translators.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders arrived at the hotel along with their respective motorcades. They were accompanied by their respective officials.

Trump and Kim shared a historic handshake as they meet for the first time. The two clasped hands for a while as long as they posed for photos in front of a row of U.S. and North Korean flags.

The meeting came after months of deliberations between two countries over the time and venue of the summit.

In spite of Kim threatening to call off the summit talks following the 'Max military drills' and Trump announcing to call off the event, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility" from North Korea as the reason, the historic summit finally concluded successfully.

ANI