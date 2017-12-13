The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 December 2017 Last Updated at 5:10 pm National

Will Support BJP, RSS If They Shun Politics Of Hatred: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President

"Neither the Jamiat nor the Muslims have any personal opposition to the BJP...If the BJP shuns its politics of hatred," says Maulana Syyed Arshad Madani
Outlook Web Bureau
Will Support BJP, RSS If They Shun Politics Of Hatred: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President
PTI File Photo
Will Support BJP, RSS If They Shun Politics Of Hatred: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Leading Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has said that its opposition to the BJP and RSS was only because of their "communal and divisive politics" and it can support them if they shun politics of hatred.

Addressing a conference on national integration in Lucknow on Tuesday night, the national president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Syyed Arshad Madani said they have no lust for power, and that they oppose BJP only because of its sectarianism.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Neither the Jamiat nor the Muslims have any personal opposition to the BJP...If the BJP shuns its politics of hatred, catch hold of those spreading it, ensure punishment to them and encourage peace and brotherhood, people will support them," he said.

Stressing that only a handful of people want to spread hatred and harm the country, Madni said peace loving people of the country will teach BJP a lesson in the 2019 elections, if it is seen giving them a free hand.

Also, alleging that a large number of Muslim youths have been jailed without conviction for as long as 20 years, he said the aim behind this is to prove that "Islam does not espouse peace, and instead is a religion of separatism".

On this occasion, Madani also talked about the Jamiat's decision to fight the case of a Muslim labourer in the apex court, who was allegedly hacked and burnt to death in Rajasthan on December 6, as he expressed his apprehension about the victim's family getting justice in a local court.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Communal-Communalism BJP RSS National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US President Donald Trump Congratulates Democrat Doug Jones On Alabama Win
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters