Will Shiv Sena End Alliance With NDA? Uddhav Thackeray Says Time Ripe To Decide

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the time is ripe to take a final decision on whether to stay or not to stay in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Time for a final decision has come. We are here to serve the people and will continue doing that," he said.

Replying to questions on whether he plans to give an ultimatum to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray said, "We don't give ultimatums to anyone. We take a decision whenever we think so."

Thackeray told media here that the recently announced GST Council decision to lower tax rates on 27 products has been done with an eye on the Gujarat election.

He added, "I thank the central government for reducing tax slabs under GST, but will it refund the tax collected so far?"

Changes announced by GST Council are not Diwali gift, more changes are required, Thackeray said.

During the 22nd GST Council meeting yesterday, sweeping changes were made to give relief to small and medium businesses on the filing and payment of taxes. Rules were eased for exporters and tax rates were cut on more than two dozen items.

Continuing the attack the Centre, Thackeray said people are still unhappy with high petrol prices and the inflation.

"I'm not an economist to comment on yesterday's announcements, but I must say that the previous government stood firm on its decisions," he said.

The Shiv Sena's three-year relationship with the Maharashtra government has been an on again off again one.

Although both contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls separately, but they came together as the BJP fell short of 22 votes to run the state government on the basis of a majority. (ANI)