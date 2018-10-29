‘Will Salute Him,’ Says Police Constable After Son Becomes Lucknow SP

It was a matter of pride for police constable Janardan Singh, whose son Anoop Singh was posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) North in Lucknow.

Anoop Singh took charge of the city on Sunday and his father is posted at Vibhuti Khand police station.

Anoop Kr Singh takes charge as SP(north)Lucknow,city where his father Constable Janardan Singh is posted at Vibhuti Khand police station. SP says "Everyone has a personal&professional life. We'll work as expected of our posts." Constable Singh(pic 3)says "Good to work under him." pic.twitter.com/HRtzk0SCVF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 28, 2018

When asked how he felt about his son’s achievement, Janardan Singh said he felt proud.

"I feel proud to have my son as my senior. It's an honour for me. It will be good to work under him," NDTV quoted him as saying.

“I will salute him just like I would do to greet any other officer,” Janardan Singh said.

Anoop Singh, a 2014 batch IPS officer said, the professional relation would not be affected by their personal life.

"Everyone has a personal and professional life. We'll work as expected of our posts,” he told news agency ANI.