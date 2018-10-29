﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  ‘Will Salute Him,’ Says Police Constable After Son Becomes Lucknow SP

‘Will Salute Him,’ Says Police Constable After Son Becomes Lucknow SP

Anoop Singh took charge of the city on Sunday and his father is posted at Vibhuti Khand police station.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2018
‘Will Salute Him,’ Says Police Constable After Son Becomes Lucknow SP
Twitter
‘Will Salute Him,’ Says Police Constable After Son Becomes Lucknow SP
outlookindia.com
2018-10-29T12:17:26+0530

It was a matter of pride for police constable Janardan Singh, whose son Anoop Singh was posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) North in Lucknow.

Anoop Singh took charge of the city on Sunday and his father is posted at Vibhuti Khand police station.

When asked how he felt about his son’s achievement, Janardan Singh said he felt proud.

"I feel proud to have my son as my senior. It's an honour for me. It will be good to work under him," NDTV quoted him as saying.

“I will salute him just like I would do to greet any other officer,” Janardan Singh said.

Anoop Singh, a 2014 batch IPS officer said, the professional relation would not be affected by their personal life.

"Everyone has a personal and professional life. We'll work as expected of our posts,” he told news agency ANI.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Police & Security Forces National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Roger Federer Wins 99th Title, Kevin Anderson Qualifies For ATP Finals
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters