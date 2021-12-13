Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Will Never Be Showpiece To Win Elections, Never Lie To People For Coming To Power: Sidhu

Sidhu said while responding to a question from whom on whether he would be named as the chief minister by the Congress if it wins the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

Will Never Be Showpiece To Win Elections, Never Lie To People For Coming To Power: Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress Chief. | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Trending

Will Never Be Showpiece To Win Elections, Never Lie To People For Coming To Power: Sidhu
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T12:41:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 12:41 pm

On Sunday, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said he will never be a showpiece to win elections and never lie to the people of the state for coming to power.

The cricketer-turned-politician said he had never asked for any position from anyone in his life but always wanted Punjab's welfare. "Neither have I demanded anything in life nor will I ever do so. I have never even asked people for votes," Sidhu said while responding to a question from whom on whether he would be named as the chief minister by the Congress if it wins the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. He was speaking at a public discussion programme --"Bolda Punjab"-- here.

"Responsibility either makes you better or bitter. I have a bitter experience. I had a role in making three governments in Punjab. I was campaigning. But in this system, a good man is made a showpiece. He is only kept for winning elections. I will never be a showpiece.... I will also never lie to the people of Punjab for coming to power. Can anyone say that I have ever lied? Because I have nothing to lose," Sidhu said.

Related Stories

PM Modi Twitter Attack: Hackers Post Bitcoin Giveaway But This Is Not The First Time

Referring to his stint in the BJP before joining the Congress, he said he left a Rajya Sabha seat, was asked to contest elections from Kurukshetra and was also offered the post of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister. "Then I was told that you become a face (of the Congress) in Delhi and was also told that I would be made a (party) general secretary by (late Congress leader) Ahmed Patel. I told him that had I wanted to become a (party) face in Delhi, I would have been a three-time minister in the BJP," Sidhu said.

He further said he was committed to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "I am committed to two people. I have seen them from very close and I have complete trust that they are good people and are not fake -- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. "I gave my word to them and will stand by it. But I also stand by my words for the welfare of the people of Punjab, not for bringing anyone to power," the state Congress chief said. He asserted that he will perform whatever duty is given to him by the party but will never deceive the people of Punjab. 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Navjot Singh Sidhu Chandigarh Congress Punjab Congress Chief Punjab Assembly BJP Union Information and Broadcasting Minister
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement