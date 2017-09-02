The Website
02 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:51 am National News Analysis

Will Improve ITBP Soldiers' Health Through Yoga Camp, Says Baba Ramdev

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday said he would help the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) soldiers in improving their health by organising a seven-day-long yoga camp.

He further said that with better health, the soldiers will fulfill their duties more efficiently even in unfavorable conditions.

"We are organising seven-day yoga camp for the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force soldiers at the Indo-Chinese border. From Yoga, their health would remain fine. From such great heights they protect our nation. If we protect ourselves then only we can protect our country. So through Yoga, the soldiers can perform their duty more efficiently," he told ANI.

Stating that living in unfavorable circumstances is challenging and could make a soldier weak, Ramdev said Yoga would help overcome any situation.

"It is very challenging, physically as well as mentally, when a person lives away from family in unfavorable circumstances. And to deal with all this, Yoga helps. Sometimes even soldiers feel isolated. So, Yoga helps in overcoming that feeling," he added.

Ramdev will tomorrow teach yoga to the ITBP Force jawans in a seven-day-long Training of Trainers (TOT) yoga camp.

The camp will begin at 5 p.m. at 39 Noida's Battalion campus.

Presently, the ITBPF is deployed on border guarding duties from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Arunachal Pradesh's Jachep La.

The ITBPF was raised on October 24, 1962 and is a specialized mountain force which has professionally trained mountaineers and skiers.

(ANI)

