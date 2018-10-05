﻿
Will Become PM If Allies Want Me To, Says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was speaking at an interactive session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
Will Become PM If Allies Want Me To, Says Rahul Gandhi
PTI Photo
Will Become PM If Allies Want Me To, Says Rahul Gandhi
2018-10-05T14:29:00+0530

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is willing to be the Prime Minister if allies want him to be.

Asked about his remarks in the run up to the Karnataka Assembly elections when he had expressed his willingness to be the Prime Minister, he said it would be a two stage process -- first defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and then deciding on the Prime Ministerial candidate after the elections.

When pressed on the issue, Gandhi said: "If they (allies) want me, I will surely want to be the Prime Minister."

Gandhi was speaking at an interactive session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi.

Asked about the similarities and differences between him and his mother Sonia Gandhi, he said: "She taught me patience, I used to be impatient. Both of us tend to listen but sometimes I tell her she is too patient.

"She tells me that she goes by her gut feeling and I go on thinking... I don't agree with that.

"Leadership is evolution, its a dynamic process. In my evolution (as a leader), I am much more into listening to people and understanding what they want."

IANS

