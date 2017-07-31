Will AIADMK Join The NDA Government?

Amidst strong rumours that the AIADMK might become part of Modi led NDA government at Delhi, the party’s top leaders are expected to meet on Aug 4 to decide on the issue.

“Nothing is as such confirmed. We will discuss on Friday and decide. The proposal has been made (to us) but finally it is the party’s call,” admitted a senior Minister of the EPS government.

The move, which is seen as the parting gift of Venkaiah Naidu before be becomes vice-president, if it comes to fruition would see the AIADMK become a part of the Union government after its troubled presence in the Vajpayee government from 1998 to 1999. With 50 MPs in the two houses of parliament the AIADMK represents the third largest bloc and its only figurehead at Delhi is Lok Sabha deputy speaker M. Thambidurai.

So by giving at least one Cabinet post and two MoS posts to the AIADMK, the BJP hopes to firm up a solid alliance in time for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “The fissures within the AIADMK are what delayed the process. So we are urging the three factions to fast track their merger so we can give representation to MPs from both sides,” said a state a BJP leader. In the process the senior Tamil Nadu BJP leader L. Ganesan, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, may also be accommodated in the Union Ministry he added.

The representation to the AIADMK is also expected to neutralize the influence of the Sasikala family, especially with TTV Dinakaran, in his capacity as deputy general secretary, having called for a meeting of the party’s district secretaries on Saturday, Aug 5. Chief Minister Palaniswami, who is also the headquarters secretary, is viewing this as a direct challenge to undermine his leadership. So if the meeting of the EPS group on Friday announces its decision to join the Central government it could take the wind out Dinakaran’s sails. “Participation in the Union government would only add to the clout of EPS and underline his excellent working relationship with Delhi,” pointed out a senior AIADMK MLA.

The coming weekend could prove crucial for the AIADMK’s future and the BJP’s game plan for Tamil Nadu.