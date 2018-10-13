Watch: Wife, Son Of Judge Shot At By Haryana Cop In Broad Daylight In Gurugram

The wife and son of an Additional District judge were shot at by his guard in broad daylight in Gurugram on Saturday. The shooting took place near sector 49 market.

The judge's wife and son have been admitted to hospital, East Gurugram DCP told news agency ANI.

The victims have been identified as Ritu (38) and Dhruv (18), wife and son of Additional District Judge Shrikant.

"A preliminary report said security guard Mahipal Singh shot dead the woman and her son," a senior police officer told media. "We are trying to ascertain facts."

#WATCH: Wife and son of an additional sessions judge shot at by the judge's gunman in #Gurugram's Sector-49. Both the injured have been admitted to the hospital and the gunman has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/rMqXdYHrxR — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

"The two are injured and have been admitted to a hospital," Gurugram Police Commissioner K.K. Rao said.

"The doctors are monitoring the condition of the two, who have been very critically injured," he said.

A video shot by a passer-by showed the suspected assailant in uniform trying to lift the judge's son and put him in a car, but fled the spot when he could not do so.

More details are awaited.