The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:40 pm National

Wife Of Col Santosh Mahadik Who Lost Life Fighting Terrorists Joins Army As An Officer

Outlook Web Bureau
Wife Of Col Santosh Mahadik Who Lost Life Fighting Terrorists Joins Army As An Officer
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Swati, the wife of Colonel Santosh Mahadik, who was killed fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir nearly two years back, today joined the army as an officer after 11 months of gruelling training.

38-year-old Swati Mahadik, a mother of two, was commissioned in the Army as an officer in the Army Ordnance Corps.

Her husband Col Mahadik, a recipient of the Sena medal for gallantry, was killed in an anti-terror operation in Kupwara in north Kashmir in November 2015.

He was an officer from the Army's elite 21 Para Special forces and according to his colleagues, he was known for always leading from the front.

Following her husband's footstep, Swati had joined joined the Army's Officers Training Academy (OTA) in October last year.

"Swati Mahadik was today commissined as an officer after she completed her training at the OTA in Chennai," said a senior Army officer, who did not wish to be named.

He said Swati will join the Army Ordnance Corps in Pune.

Another woman -- Nidhi Dubey -- was also commissioned as an officer today. Nidhi had also lost her husband who was a Naik in the Army.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chennai Indian Army National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cop Killed, 2 Injured In Anantnag Militant Attack Ahead Of Rajnath Singh's Visit
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters