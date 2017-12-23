Why Should Anybody Have Problem With Singing 'Vande Mataram'? Asks Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday wondered why should anybody have a problem with singing "Vande Mataram", which meant salutations to the mother, a song that inspired millions during the country's freedom movement.
"Mother is not the photo but our motherland. 'Vande Mataram' is saluting the mother. Why should anyone have a problem with this," Naidu said at an event in this temple town in Ahmednagar district.
"Irrespective of our caste, creed and religion, we are one nation, one people and one country," Naidu said, after inaugurating the Global Sai Temple Trust Summit that has been organised by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan, Shirdi for trustees and representatives of Saibaba temples in India and abroad.
He also said the issue of whether Saibaba, the 20th century saint, was a Hindu or Muslim is unnecessary.
"He was a universal teacher who blended the core principles of Hinduism and Sufism," the Vice President remarked.
Saibaba's teachings of service to mankind and living in peace and harmony with others, need to be imbibed by all and that would be the true tribute to him, Naidu said.
"Serving the mankind is serving God. Saibaba is an embodiment of this culture," he said.
Located 238 km off Mumbai, the country's financial hub, Shirdi has the famous shrine of Saibaba. In October, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built airport at Shirdi.
Post a Comment
Eversince NDA came to power, the words like nationalism have started echoing more frequently than ever before. While worshipping Mother India which symbolises unity in diversity, is a pride for all, the hindutwites' chorus of imposing unitary options, be it in worship, be it in food habits, be it in culture renders the slogan of nationalism hollow. The report that national anthemn which is made mandatory in cinema halls was sung more than 40 times in IFFI on a single day sounds odd. Perhaps to wipe out the disgrace of RSS , which stood fathoms away from freedom struggle and did not hoist national flag upto eithtees, BJP probably exhausts its lungs to the slogan of vandemataram and the likes more vigorously. .
Unko problem with every thing .
If anybody has problem singing Vande Mataram, they should have raised their voice during partition time and we could have done something about it. If you were not born by that time and ave problem singing Vande Mataram, you should be unhappy with your parents.