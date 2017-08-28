Who Will Succeed Gurmeet Ram Rahim As Dera Chief?

Uncertainty looms large over the future leadership of Dera Sacha Sauda after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a CBI special court in a rape case.

Reports suggest that Ram Rahim is unlikely to remain as the Dera head after the trial court pronounce the quantum of punishment today. However, his followers are still in dark on who will succeed the rock-star Baba.

According to reports, two names are already doing rounds in the close circles. One is Ram Rahim’s only son, 35-year-old Jasmeet Insan. The other one is Baba’s adopted daughter and close aide 30-year-old Honeypreet Insan.

The 69-year-old sect has been run from its ashram headquarters on a sprawling, 400-hectare property in Sirsa that includes a hotel, cinema, cricket stadium and schools. Baba claims to have 60 million followers worldwide. The sect is also politically highly influential as it has openly backed political parties in the past elections.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Ram Rahim’s son Jasmeet Insan may emerge the favourite among old sadhus living in the Dera. Jasmeet is married to the daughter of former MLA and Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi. Ram Rahim also has two daughters Charanpreet Insan and Amarpreet Insan.

On the other hand, Honeypreet is like a daughter to Ram Rahim, according to Dera followers. However, her former husband Vishwas Gupta had once raised questions about their relationship. She was the lead actress in all of Ram Rahim’s films.

At present, Vipasana, 35, is looking after management.