Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, The New Chief Economic Adviser To Modi Govt?

The government Friday appointed ISB Hyderabad professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Chief Economic Adviser for a period of three years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved for the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. and ED (CAF), ISB, Hyderabad, to the post of Chief Economic Adviser," said a government notification.

Who is Krishnamurthy Subramanian?

An associate professor and executive director (Centre for Analytical Finance) of Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, Subramanian is a well-known name in the banking world.

He is seen as one of the world’s leading experts in banking, corporate governance and economic policy, according to the ISB Hyderabad website.

Subramanian is a trained engineer and has a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He went on to do an MBA from IIM Calcutta, where he was named to the famed Honour Roll on account of his stellar academic performance after he had topped his batch.

He went on to do his PhD from Chicago-Booth,US in Financial Economics under the advice of Professor Luigi Zingales and Professor Raghuram Rajan, the former RBI governor.

Prior to taking a plunge into the world of academia, Subramanian worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase in New York and also served in a management role in the derivatives research group at ICICI Ltd.

Besides being on the boards of Bandhan Bank Ltd, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy, Subramanian also serves as a member of SEBI's standing committees on alternative investment policy, primary markets, secondary markets and research.