Which Army Teaches You To Violate Ceasefire And Kill Jawans On Other Side?: Amrinder Singh To Pak Army Chief

Speaking at the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday warned Pakistan saying 'nobody is allowed enter the border of India and vitiate its atmosphere'.



"I would like to ask Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa something, as a soldier. Which army teaches you to violate ceasefire and kill jawans on the other side? Which army teaches to send people to attack Pathankot and Amritsar? This is cowardness," says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

He went on to say that, "I am warning you (Pakistan army chief), we are also Punjabis, you will not be allowed to enter here and vitiate the atmosphere."

"Pakistan should be ashamed of the bloodshed at their hands. I condemn the killing of innocents by Pakistan," he added.

Earlier today, Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had pasted black tape on his, chief minister Amarinder Singh and other Punjab ministers' names engraved on the foundation stone.

Punjab Minister SS Randhawa puts black tape on his, CM and other Punjab ministers' names on foundation stone. He did this in protest against Parkash and Sukhbir Badal's names on stone, questioning why their names are there when they are not part of executive and it's not a BJP-Akali event.

To mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary in 2019, the Indian government decided on November 22, 2018, to build the Kartarpur road corridor up to the international border between India and Pakistan as an integrated development project.

The corridor will let Sikh pilgrims visit the iconic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur on the banks of river Ravi in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan had announced on November 15, 2018, that they will build corridors on their respective sides to let Sikh pilgrims visit the holy shrine without visa and to help them walk across and come back without having to secure a visa.

Guru Nanak had assembled the Sikh community at Kartarpur and lived there for 18 years till 1539. The Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is built where he took his last breath.

The Indian side of corridor starts from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district and extends up to the international border between India and Pakistan. The project corridor is to be developed by the National Highways Authority of India and will be funded by the Government of India. The project corridor is four-lane with service road and all other appropriate amenities for pilgrims intending to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur in Pakistan.

This corridor will be a historical landmark between India and Pakistan and will also boost tourism as more pilgrims would visit the holy shrine throughout the year between two countries, the statement said.