When PM Modi Enjoyed 1982 Bollywood Music In China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' at an event in China's central Wuhan city on Friday.

On a related note, the ongoing two-day historical informal summit between India and China in picturesque Wuhan city, which commenced on Friday, will get more personal on Saturday as the two leaders are set to go for a walk and boat ride as well.

On Saturday, which marks the second and the last day of the informal summit, the two leaders had the opportunity to spend time without their aides as with President Xi taking Prime Minister Modi for a lakeside walk and a boat ride on the picturesque East Lake.

This will be followed by a private lunch hosted by the Chinese President.

Prime Minister Modi will depart for India on Saturday.

(ANI)