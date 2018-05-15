The Website
15 May 2018

When Kashmir & Kerala Trolled 'Resort Politics' Of Karnataka

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also chipped in. "Right now I wish I owned a resort around Bangalore somewhere", Abdullah tweeted
Trolling the 'resort politics' of Karnataka, two states known for tourism are enticing the new elected MLAs of Karnataka to visit them. 

Shah Faesal, who was recently transferred to the Department of Tourism as Secretary, asked the MLAs that they are welcome in Gurez valley of Kashmir.

“Newly elected MLA's of Karnataka are welcome to Gurez Valley, a landlocked, lush-green resort in Kashmir. Temperature 10°C. Only one entry and exit road. Mobile connectivity moderate. A great deal of spring to enjoy!!”, tweeted Faesal. Faesal topped the UPSC examination in 2010.

Earlier, Kerala Tourism, tweeted,  “After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe & beautiful resorts of God's Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlay.”



Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also chipped in. “Right now I wish I owned a resort around Bangalore somewhere”, Abdullah tweeted

