When Kashmir & Kerala Trolled 'Resort Politics' Of Karnataka

Trolling the 'resort politics' of Karnataka, two states known for tourism are enticing the new elected MLAs of Karnataka to visit them.



Shah Faesal, who was recently transferred to the Department of Tourism as Secretary, asked the MLAs that they are welcome in Gurez valley of Kashmir.



“Newly elected MLA's of Karnataka are welcome to Gurez Valley, a landlocked, lush-green resort in Kashmir. Temperature 10°C. Only one entry and exit road. Mobile connectivity moderate. A great deal of spring to enjoy!!”, tweeted Faesal. Faesal topped the UPSC examination in 2010.

Advertisement opens in new window

Newly elected MLA's of Karnataka are welcome to Gurez Valley, a landlocked, lush-green resort in Kashmir. Temperature 10°C. Only one entry and exit road. Mobile connectivity moderate. A great deal of spring to enjoy!! — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) May 15, 2018





Earlier, Kerala Tourism, tweeted, “After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe & beautiful resorts of God's Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlay.”

After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe & beautiful resorts of God's Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/BthNZQSLCC — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) May 15, 2018





Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also chipped in. “Right now I wish I owned a resort around Bangalore somewhere”, Abdullah tweeted