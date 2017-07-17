When 'Beer Yoga' Didn’t Go Down The Throat Of Traditionalists In Indore

The idea of ‘Beer Yoga’ didn’t fare well for the organizers of an event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who had to cancel the event yesterday after several threat calls. A 26-year-old yoga instructor Disha Gulati claims to have received calls that asked her to let go off the workshop as “mixing of yoga with beer was unacceptable”.

The event aimed at “combining the philosophies of yoga with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach the highest level of consciousness.” Scheduled for Sunday evening July 16, the workshop was first of its kind in Indore City.

Advertisement opens in new window

Gulati, who took to the social media for publicizing the event, faced the wrath of local yoga practitioners who reacted strongly against the event and termed it as an “attack on Indian culture”.

“As I had put my mobile number on the poster for the event for registration purposes, lot of people started calling me that they won’t allow me to hold this event,” Gulati was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

Later, the local police also made to sign a letter confirming that she had cancelled the event. “The organisers didn’t have the license for serving alcoholic beverage in the event at the hotel. So it had to be cancelled,” a police officer told the paper.

Advertisement opens in new window

Beer Yoga—originally a western concept—has emerged as a trend in the recent times. Originated in Germany, many cities like London, Brisbane have successfully organized the event. Germany’s BierYoga, “is the marriage of two great loves: beer and yoga,” according to the organization’s website. However, in the land of Yoga, India, there have not been any events yet. Though, organizers in Delhi and Mumbai are gearing up for an event later this month.