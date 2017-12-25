The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 December 2017 Last Updated at 7:49 pm International

WhatsApp Will Stop Providing Its Service On These Phones From December 31st

Outlook Web Bureau
WhatsApp Will Stop Providing Its Service On These Phones From December 31st
Representative image
WhatsApp Will Stop Providing Its Service On These Phones From December 31st
outlookindia.com
2017-12-25T19:53:25+0530

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will drop support from certain platforms on December 31st 2017, the company confirmed in a statement.

According to express.co.uk, the Facebook-owned mobile messaging app, will stop working for people using BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 and older.

WhatsApp had originally told users that support for these mobile platforms would be dropped by the end of 2016.

Advertisement opens in new window

Meanwhile, Android OS version 2.3.7 and older will also stop functioning after February 1st, 2020.

The tech giant had earlier ended support for Android versions older than 2.3.3, Windows Phone 7, iPhone 3GS or any iOS 6 device and Nokia Symbian S60. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Whatsapp International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pakistan Should Have Shown Decency To Let Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother Hug Him, Says His Childhood Friend
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters