What’s There To Congratulate? Gadkari Lashes Out At NHAI Officials

In a rare outburst, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at government authorities for delayed completion of projects.

During the inauguration ceremony of the new headquarters of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday, Gadkari pulled up officials as he noted how the completion of the building took 12 long years, adding that it was a “matter of shame”.

The government has reportedly spent Rs 250 crore on the building. The project was approved for construction in 2008, a tender was awarded in 2011 and construction was completed in 2020.

Gadkari lashed out at NHAI and said that strict action should be taken against non-performing employees adding that there was nothing to congratulate on the occasion.

"The current chairman and members are unrelated to it. But the great personalities who worked on it from 2011 to 2020… if possible, their photos should be put up in the building. They delayed decisions for nine years," Gadkari said.

"We say with pride that we will complete the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in two to three years. It is worth Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh crore. But it took so many years to complete this project of Rs. 250 crore," Gadkari added.

