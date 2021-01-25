'What Is Wrong With Your Mindset': MP HC Tells Faruqui; Reserves Order On Bail Plea

January 25, 2021
Following his arrest, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its order in a bail plea filed by comedian Munawar Faruqui and is expected to pass its order over two-three days

Under arrest since January 2, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its order in a bail plea filed by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. 

According to a report by LiveLaw, the single-judge bench constituting Justice Rohit Arya told Faruqui, "But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of a business?”. 

Munawar Faruqui and four others were arrested last month for allegedly making indecent and offensive comments about Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah during one of his show., after the son of a BJP MLA "overheard" them. A local court then sent all of them to judicial custody. 

However, the police later admitted that Faruqui did not make any such comments and his arrest is based on “oral evidence” which is given by the son of a BJP MLA, who claimed to have “overheard” Faruqui rehearsing jokes that he was “going to” say in his act.

Vivek Tankha, Faruqui’s lawyer was then asked by the bench whether he would like to withdraw his bail plea to which Tankha responded, "He has committed no offence in the matter your lordships. Bail should be granted". 

However, another intervenor then accused Faruqui of sharing derogatory and disrespectful jokes about Hindu gods, Lord Ram and Sita. The posts were made over 18 months ago, they added. 

Following this, Justice Rohit Arya remarked, "Such people must not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits”. 

 

