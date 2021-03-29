West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch the Match – Full Squads, Likely XIs

West Indies plans to dominate Test series went awry soon as Sri Lanka fought back. Hosts were lucky to escape with a draw at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.(More Cricket News)

As the two teams prepare for the second Test match starting at the same venue, Windies will be aware of the threat the Sri Lanka batters can pose.

After being bowled out for just 169, Sri Lanka rallied with Oshada Fernando and Pathum Nissanka scoring runs.

Fernando scored 91, Nissanka made 103, as Sri Lanka set the West Indies a daunting target of 375 for victory. West Indies though managed to draw the match thanks to determined batting by Nkrumah Bonner who made 113 runs of 274 balls.

Crucially, West Indies managed to survive the entire fifth day to draw the Test match which will be the biggest plus for them going into the second match.

While West Indies newly appointed skipper Kraigg Brathwaite seems to have settled in his role and is also among runs same can’t be said about Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.



All About West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match

Match: 2nd Test West Indies Vs Sri Lanka

Date: March 29 to April 2

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Telecast: As of now there is no availability of live telecast of the match but fans can catch the action on FanCode App which will live stream the match in India.

Likely XIs:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rakheem Cornwall, Alzaari Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera/Waninhu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando

Squads:

West Indies full squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers , Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Sri Lanka full squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya, PWH de Silva

